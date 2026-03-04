Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties wins bid for prime land parcel along EM Bypass, Kolkata

Godrej Properties wins bid for prime land parcel along EM Bypass, Kolkata

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

To develop premium residential project with revenue potential of Rs 1,650 cr

Godrej Properties has won the bid in an e-auction conducted by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO) for a prime land parcel measuring ~ 5 acres, located off EM Bypass, Kolkata, a highly desirable and upmarket residential locality in the city.

The proposed premium residential development is expected to offer an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,650 crore.

The EM Bypass corridor is one of Kolkata's most well-connected and rapidly developing urban stretches, supported by strong physical and social infrastructure. It links major neighbourhoods such as Salt Lake, New Town, Park Circus, Gariahat, and Garia, enabling seamless access to commercial hubs, IT-ITeS clusters, educational institutions, and leading healthcare facilities across the city. Multiple flyovers, arterial connectors, and its proximity to the under-construction Garia-Airport metro line further enhance connectivity. It also offers convenient road connectivity to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, further strengthening its position as one of Kolkata's most desirable and future-ready micro markets.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Aeronautics inks Rs 5,083 cr defence contracts with Ministry of Defence

Hindustan Aeronautics inks Rs 5,083 cr defence contracts with Ministry of Defence

Eicher Motors motorcycle sales exceed 1 lakh units in Feb'26

Eicher Motors motorcycle sales exceed 1 lakh units in Feb'26

Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Fluticasone Propionate Inhalation Aerosol USP, 44 mcg

Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Fluticasone Propionate Inhalation Aerosol USP, 44 mcg

Shera Energy consolidated net profit rises 62.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Shera Energy consolidated net profit rises 62.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Adani Ports, Natco Pharma, Gland Pharma, Allied Blenders, JSW Cement

Stock Alert: Adani Ports, Natco Pharma, Gland Pharma, Allied Blenders, JSW Cement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamHoli Holiday 2026Personal Finance