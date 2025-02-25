Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gland Pharma's Visakhapatnam facility gets 3 USFDA observations

Gland Pharma's Visakhapatnam facility gets 3 USFDA observations

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Gland Pharma has announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) for Sterile Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) at its facility in JNPC, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The inspection was conducted from 19 February 2025 to 25 February 2025.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form 483 with three observations. The company stated that these observations are procedural in nature, and it plans to submit corrective and preventive actions to the USFDA within the required time frame.

The company further clarified that the observations are not repeated and are unrelated to any data integrity concerns.

 

Gland Pharma is one of the largest and fastest-growing injectable-focused companies, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India, and other markets. It has a wide range of injectables, including vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, lyophilized vials, dry powders, infusions, oncology, and ophthalmic solutions. The company also pioneered Heparin technology in India.

Gland Pharmas consolidated net profit increased 6.67% to Rs 204.70 crore despite 10.42% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,384.1 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip rallied 4.62% to settle at Rs 1,595.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

