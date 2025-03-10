Monday, March 10, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Oriental Rail Infra, JSW Steel. Shilpa Medicare, Alembic Pharma, HFCL

Stock Alert: Oriental Rail Infra, JSW Steel. Shilpa Medicare, Alembic Pharma, HFCL

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Stocks to Watch:

Oriental Rail Infrastructure has secured its first significant order for the supply of seats for the Vande Bharat Express, India's first indigenous semi high speed train.

JSW Steel announced that consolidated crude steel production jumped 12% to 24.07 lakh tonnes in February 2025 as compared with 21.50 lakh tonnes produced in February 2024.

Shilpa Medicare said that the United States Food and Drugs Administration (US FDA), post an inspection, has issued Form 483 with one observation to the companys unit located at Raichur.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals stated that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had conducted an inspection at the companys bioequivalence facility located at Vadodara from 3rd to 7th of March 2025.

 

Tata Power Company's subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to develop 7,000 MW of renewable energy (RE) projects in Andhra Pradesh.

HFCL's material subsidiary, HTL, has received the contract worth Rs 44.36 crore from Indian Army for supply of tactical optical fiber cable assemblies.

Coal India signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad to develop clean coal technologies and diversification in coal utilization.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

