Global Health consolidated net profit rises 21.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.91% to Rs 1099.22 croreNet profit of Global Health rose 21.09% to Rs 158.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 130.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 1099.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 956.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1099.22956.56 15 OPM %22.4623.86 -PBDT249.54230.53 8 PBT199.81181.10 10 NP158.44130.84 21
