Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 18.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.65% to Rs 2160.11 crore

Net profit of Go Digit General Insurance rose 18.20% to Rs 140.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 118.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.65% to Rs 2160.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2084.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

