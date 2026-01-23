Friday, January 23, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 9.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 9.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 11.48% to Rs 543.87 crore

Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose 9.79% to Rs 36.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.48% to Rs 543.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 487.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income543.87487.85 11 OPM %43.0244.64 -PBDT47.7937.74 27 PBT47.7937.74 27 NP36.5633.30 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit declines 14.06% in the December 2025 quarter

IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit declines 14.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Antelopus Selan Energy standalone net profit rises 59.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Antelopus Selan Energy standalone net profit rises 59.84% in the December 2025 quarter

EKI Energy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

EKI Energy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

DLF consolidated net profit rises 13.66% in the December 2025 quarter

DLF consolidated net profit rises 13.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Borana Weaves standalone net profit rises 63.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Borana Weaves standalone net profit rises 63.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVantara WatchStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026FIFA World Cup Visa 2026