Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 9.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.48% to Rs 543.87 crore

Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose 9.79% to Rs 36.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.48% to Rs 543.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 487.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.543.87487.8543.0244.6447.7937.7447.7937.7436.5633.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News