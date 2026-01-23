Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 9.79% in the December 2025 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 11.48% to Rs 543.87 croreNet profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose 9.79% to Rs 36.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.48% to Rs 543.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 487.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income543.87487.85 11 OPM %43.0244.64 -PBDT47.7937.74 27 PBT47.7937.74 27 NP36.5633.30 10
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST