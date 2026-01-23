IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit declines 14.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 957.34 crore

Net profit of IIFL Home Finance declined 14.06% to Rs 177.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 207.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 957.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 897.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.957.34897.9769.2272.63234.59275.02229.40270.24177.93207.05

