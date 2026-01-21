Goa Carbon reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 49.47% to Rs 193.44 croreNet Loss of Goa Carbon reported to Rs 23.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 49.47% to Rs 193.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 129.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales193.44129.42 49 OPM %-10.16-6.52 -PBDT-20.10-9.64 -109 PBT-20.93-10.39 -101 NP-23.37-8.34 -180
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 6:32 PM IST