KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 39.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 39.40% to Rs 117.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 84.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 44.62% to Rs 662.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 458.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

