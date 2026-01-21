Eternal consolidated net profit rises 72.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 201.85% to Rs 16315.00 crore

Net profit of Eternal rose 72.88% to Rs 102.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 59.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 201.85% to Rs 16315.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5405.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16315.005405.002.263.00609.00371.00170.00124.00102.0059.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News