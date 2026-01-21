Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eternal consolidated net profit rises 72.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Eternal consolidated net profit rises 72.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

Sales rise 201.85% to Rs 16315.00 crore

Net profit of Eternal rose 72.88% to Rs 102.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 59.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 201.85% to Rs 16315.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5405.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16315.005405.00 202 OPM %2.263.00 -PBDT609.00371.00 64 PBT170.00124.00 37 NP102.0059.00 73

Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit rises 83.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 6.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Pentokey Organy (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 55.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Current state of Indian economy provides ground for optimism going forward, says RBI

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

