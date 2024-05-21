Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 1529.81 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 18.04% to Rs 936.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 793.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.17% to Rs 5455.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5753.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat rose 29.46% to Rs 219.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 169.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 1529.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1316.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.