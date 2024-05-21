Business Standard
Godawari Power &amp; Ispat consolidated net profit rises 29.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 1529.81 crore
Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat rose 29.46% to Rs 219.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 169.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 1529.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1316.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.04% to Rs 936.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 793.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.17% to Rs 5455.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5753.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1529.811316.59 16 5455.355753.04 -5 OPM %21.5020.96 -24.3420.23 - PBDT346.90290.26 20 1397.291220.85 14 PBT310.18258.02 20 1255.981097.31 14 NP219.52169.57 29 936.55793.40 18
First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

