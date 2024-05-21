Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Triton Corp. reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of Triton Corp. reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Triton Corp. reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Triton Corp. reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Triton Valves reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the December 2023 quarter

TV18 Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 244.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Elcid Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 74.79% in the March 2024 quarter

ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 8.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 106.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit declines 54.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEKKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1Swati MaliwalKKR vs SRH Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon