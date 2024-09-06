Business Standard
Godfrey Phillips hits record high on 2:1 bonus issue

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Godfrey Phillips India surged 13.07% to Rs 7,228.85 after its board scheduled to meet on Friday, 20 September 2024 to consider the issue of 2 bonus equity shares for every 1 existing equity share (2:1) by capitalization of reserves.
Godfrey Philips has business presence in manufacturing of cigarettes, chewing products & tobacco products, trading of cigarettes, tobacco products, tea & other retail products, trading & distribution of vaping products, acquisition of securities and real estate development.
The company reported 10.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 228.56 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 254.45 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. However Revenue from operations grew by 12% year on year to Rs 1,158.22 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
The scrip hit an all time high of Rs 7,320 in todays intraday session.
First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

