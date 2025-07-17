Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kalpataru Projects bags contracts worth Rs 2,293 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) said that the company, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders / notification of awards that are approximately Rs 2,293 crore.

The company has secured an order in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India. It has also received an order in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in overseas market.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said: "We are delighted with the new order wins, especially in our B&F business.

We are enthused with the momentum in our B&F business based on our strong foundation built over the past few years on back of robust capex, design built capabilities and track record of project delivery.

 

These wins have strengthened our B&F order book and further improved our market position. With these orders, our order intake till date in FY26 has reached ₹ 9,443 Crores, giving us good visibility for future growth."

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 37.2% to Rs 225.41 crore on 18.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7066.77 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.23% to currently trade at Rs 1200.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

