Godrej Properties garners sales of Rs 1,000 cr from its luxury project - Godrej Astra

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Godrej Properties has sold ~90 homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore at its luxury project, Godrej Astra, on the launch day. Godrej Astra is strategically located in the prestigious Golf Course Road micro-market in Gurugram and spread over ~ 2.76 acres, offering an exquisite blend of modern design and premium amenities.

Golf Course Road is an established micro-market renowned for its upscale residential and commercial developments, making it an attractive destination for real estate development. With its well-planned infrastructure and proximity to prominent landmarks, the location offers residents a premium lifestyle and convenient connectivity. This is GPL's second launch in the prime Golf Course Road micro-market.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

