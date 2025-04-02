Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties rallies after selling homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore in Noida

Godrej Properties rallies after selling homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore in Noida

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Godrej Properties jumped 5.08% to Rs 2,146.40 after the company has sold over 275 homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore at the launch of its luxury project, Godrej Riverine, located in Sector 44, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Launched in March 2025, Godrej Riverine is strategically located in Sector 44, one of the key micro markets in Noida. The project is spread over approximately 6.46 acres, comprising luxury residential apartments of varied configurations. With its well-planned infrastructure, wide roads, and proximity to Delhi, Noida offers a high-quality lifestyle and good connectivity.

Godrej Riverine marks the third consecutive launch with more than Rs 2,000 crore sales for the company in Noida. The company had previously sold inventory of over Rs 2,000 crore in Godrej Jardinia, Sector 146 Noida in Q1 FY25 and in Godrej Tropical Isle, Sector 146, Noida in Q2 FY24.

 

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our luxury project, Godrej Riverine in Noida. We extend our sincere gratitude to our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties. We remain committed to delivering an exceptional living experience at this development. Noida is a key market for us, and we look forward to further strengthening our presence in the region in the years ahead.

Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej Group. It is a subsidiary of Godrej Industries, which holds 44.77% of the company's equity shares as of 31 December 2024. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

On a consolidated basis, the real estate major's net profit surged 161% to Rs 163 crore while total income jumped 133% to Rs 1,222 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices snap 2-day losses; Nifty ends above 23,300; realty share jumps

Indices snap 2-day losses; Nifty ends above 23,300; realty share jumps

K E C International secures orders worth Rs 1,236 cr

K E C International secures orders worth Rs 1,236 cr

Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals inks in-licensing agreement with WiQo

Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals inks in-licensing agreement with WiQo

AWL Agri Business launches Fortune Cake Premix for B2B & HoReCa segments

AWL Agri Business launches Fortune Cake Premix for B2B & HoReCa segments

Banco Products gains as arm expands production capacity in Poland

Banco Products gains as arm expands production capacity in Poland

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVENIOS Ticket OutIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon