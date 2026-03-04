Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Ports records 16% YoY growth in Feb'26 cargo volumes

Adani Ports records 16% YoY growth in Feb'26 cargo volumes

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled a total cargo of 42.5 MMT in February 2026, registering a 16% year-on-year (YoY) growth.

The increase was primarily driven by a 14% YoY rise in container volumes and a 15% YoY growth in dry cargo.

During the month, logistics rail volumes stood at 52,101 TEUs, up 3% YoY, while GPWIS volumes declined 8% YoY to 1.7 MMT.

For the year-to-date period ending February 2026, APSEZ handled 454.7 MMT of cargo, marking an 11% YoY increase, led by a robust 20% growth in container volumes. Logistics rail volumes during YTD February 2026 rose 10% YoY to 640,280 TEUs, whereas GPWIS volumes slipped 1% YoY to 19.7 MMT.

 

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest private port operator in India. APSEZ operates a portfolio of 15 domestic ports/terminals with an international presence at 4 global ports/terminals. Along with its port operations, it has its wide logistics network and offers various port-based marine services to its owned ports/terminals as well as other ports.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.9% to Rs 3,176.72 crore on 21.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 9,704.59 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Bharat Coking Coal appoints Rajesh Kumar as CFO

Silver Touch Technologies secures project from CIMR, New Delhi

Capillary inks 5-year deal with a US-based retailer

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹29,000 crore

Volumes soar at Go Digit General Insurance Ltd counter

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

