Friday, December 12, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps gains after securing Rs 95-cr orders from MP Urja Vikas Nigam and JREDA

Shakti Pumps gains after securing Rs 95-cr orders from MP Urja Vikas Nigam and JREDA

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Shakti Pumps (India) rose 2.09% to Rs 648.55 after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 95.23 crore from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam and the Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (JREDA).

In an exchange filing, the company said it received a work order valued at Rs 71.25 crore from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam for the design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of 2,033 stand-alone off-grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS). These systems will be deployed across Madhya Pradesh under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme and are scheduled to be executed within 120 days.

The company also stated that neither its promoters nor promoter-group members have any interest in the awarding entity, confirming that the transaction does not fall under related-party dealings as per regulatory norms.

 

In a separate filing, the company announced its second order worth Rs 23.98 crore from JREDA. The order involves the design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of 1,200 Solar Water Pumping Systems (SWPS) across various locations in Jharkhand, also under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme. This project will be executed within 120 days. As with the previous contract, the company confirmed no related-party involvement.

Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump motors, and other products.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 10.56% to Rs 90.71 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 101.42 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5% YoY to Rs 666.35 crore in Q2 Sept 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Refex Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Refex Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

SEBI comes up with Infrastructure Investment Trusts Fourth Amendment Regulations

SEBI comes up with Infrastructure Investment Trusts Fourth Amendment Regulations

Kranti Industries gains after securing Rs 35-lakh defence order from AVNL-MTPF

Kranti Industries gains after securing Rs 35-lakh defence order from AVNL-MTPF

VLS Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

VLS Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Barometers trade with modest gains; realty shares in demand

Barometers trade with modest gains; realty shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon