Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹29,000 crore
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of 6.68% Government Security 2040 for a notified amount of ₹16,000 crore and 6.90% Government Security 2065 for a notified amount of ₹13,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on March 06, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 11:04 AM IST