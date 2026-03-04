Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹29,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹29,000 crore

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of 6.68% Government Security 2040 for a notified amount of ₹16,000 crore and 6.90% Government Security 2065 for a notified amount of ₹13,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on March 06, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

Volumes soar at Go Digit General Insurance Ltd counter

Silver Touch Tech bags AIIMS Delhi digital platform project

INR tumbles to all time low under Rs 92 per dollar mark

Benchmarks trade with sharp losses; PSU bank shares decline for 3rd day

India CAD widens to USD 13.2 bn in Q3 on higher trade deficit, says RBI

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

