Silver Touch Tech bags AIIMS Delhi digital platform project

Silver Touch Technologies said that it has secured a project for designing and developing the website and digital platform for the Centre for Integrative Medicine & Research (CIMR) at AIIMS New Delhi.

CIMR is being set up as a national centre focused on integrating contemporary medicine with Indias traditional healthcare systems. The initiative aims to promote interdisciplinary research, clinical integration and evidence-based integrative medical practices.

The proposed digital platform will facilitate structured dissemination of research findings, transparent publication of clinical studies and data, and seamless engagement among stakeholders including researchers, clinicians, students and policymakers. It will also support secure digital governance of medical knowledge assets.

CIMRs mandate includes evidence-based integration of Ayurveda and Yoga with modern clinical sciences, translational research linking laboratory science with clinical practice, national and global collaborations, and public awareness initiatives.

The company said the project strengthens its footprint in healthcare IT, academic research digitalization and government medical institutions, expanding its portfolio beyond traditional administrative e-governance projects.

According to Silver Touch, the mandate is expected to enhance its presence in the healthcare and medical research segment, reinforce its expertise in government-compliant digital infrastructure, and support growth in annuity-based maintenance and future AI-enabled health informatics initiatives.

Minesh V. Doshi, Executive Director, Silver Touch Technologies, said: Being entrusted with the digital platform for the Centre for Integrative Medicine & Research at AIIMS New Delhi is a matter of immense pride. This initiative represents a significant step in strengthening research-driven healthcare in India. We are committed to delivering a secure, scalable and future-ready platform that supports medical research excellence and knowledge dissemination at national and global levels.

Silver Touch Technologies a leading provider of end-to-end IT solutions with deep expertise in e-Governance, secure digital platforms, and large-scale public sector programs. The company leverages cloud, AI, automation, analytics, and open-source technologies to support large-scale, mission-critical programs for government and enterprise customers in India and globally.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 109.3% to Rs 11.01 crore on 30.9% jump in net sales to Rs 95.73 crore in Q3 December 2025 compared with Q3 December 2024.

The counter fell 4.06% to Rs 1,314 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News