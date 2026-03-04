Volumes soar at Go Digit General Insurance Ltd counter
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd recorded volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15859 shares
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 March 2026.
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd recorded volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15859 shares. The stock lost 3.69% to Rs.319.65. Volumes stood at 5205 shares in the last session.
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd registered volume of 8.21 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93490 shares. The stock slipped 3.84% to Rs.229.35. Volumes stood at 95330 shares in the last session.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 6.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 91351 shares. The stock slipped 1.79% to Rs.694.20. Volumes stood at 21395 shares in the last session.
Biocon Ltd clocked volume of 11.72 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.68% to Rs.377.95. Volumes stood at 5.17 lakh shares in the last session.
Dalmia Bharat Ltd notched up volume of 82563 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16321 shares. The stock slipped 3.26% to Rs.1,895.25. Volumes stood at 6059 shares in the last session.
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 11:04 AM IST