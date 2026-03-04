Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Go Digit General Insurance Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Go Digit General Insurance Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd recorded volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15859 shares

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 March 2026.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd recorded volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15859 shares. The stock lost 3.69% to Rs.319.65. Volumes stood at 5205 shares in the last session.

 

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd registered volume of 8.21 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93490 shares. The stock slipped 3.84% to Rs.229.35. Volumes stood at 95330 shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 6.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 91351 shares. The stock slipped 1.79% to Rs.694.20. Volumes stood at 21395 shares in the last session.

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 4, 2026

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex slumps 1,500 pts, Nifty near 24,400; Metal, PSU bank stocks weigh

9 mn Indians live in Persian Gulf. The Money they send home is a lifeline

Fifa puts World Cup playoff tickets on sale for less than $17 in Mexico

Kotak raises debit card fee to Rs 300, changes cash rules: Check details

JSW Infra slips 3% after drone debris damages storage tank at Fujairah

Biocon Ltd clocked volume of 11.72 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.68% to Rs.377.95. Volumes stood at 5.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd notched up volume of 82563 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16321 shares. The stock slipped 3.26% to Rs.1,895.25. Volumes stood at 6059 shares in the last session.

Silver Touch Tech bags AIIMS Delhi digital platform project

INR tumbles to all time low under Rs 92 per dollar mark

Benchmarks trade with sharp losses; PSU bank shares decline for 3rd day

India CAD widens to USD 13.2 bn in Q3 on higher trade deficit, says RBI

L&T tumbles as Iran conflict raises worries over Middle East exposure

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

