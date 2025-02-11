Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Govt revises guidelines for Market Intervention Scheme, increasing procurement limit of crops to 25% from 20%

Govt revises guidelines for Market Intervention Scheme, increasing procurement limit of crops to 25% from 20%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
The agriculture ministry has revised guidelines for the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), increasing the procurement limit of crops to 25% from 20%. The guidelines have been revised to encourage states to implement the MIS. The MIS is implemented on the request of the state/UT government for procurement of various perishable agricultural/horticultural commodities such as tomato, onion, potato, etc, for which minimum support price (MSP) is not applicable and there is a reduction of at least 10% in market prices in states/UTs as compared to the rates of the previous normal season.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's commercial office market absorption marks 14% spike in 2024

India's commercial office market absorption marks 14% spike in 2024

Kalyani Strategic Systems signs MoU with L3Harris Technologies

Kalyani Strategic Systems signs MoU with L3Harris Technologies

NBCC (India) wins orders worth Rs 272.33 cr

NBCC (India) wins orders worth Rs 272.33 cr

Board of Godrej Agrovet approves change in CEO and MD

Board of Godrej Agrovet approves change in CEO and MD

IIFL Finance approves NCD issuance up to Rs 125 cr

IIFL Finance approves NCD issuance up to Rs 125 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayFIR against Ranveer AllahbadiaGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowLava Prowatch X Launch DateBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon