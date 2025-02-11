Business Standard

Kalyani Strategic Systems signs MoU with L3Harris Technologies

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

For collaboration in supporting advance defense technologies

Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), a subsidiary of Bharat Forge and L3Harris Technologies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for wider collaboration in supporting advanced defense and security equipment in India.

Under the two-year agreement, both companies will work in close collaboration to provide solutions for mutually agreed opportunities in Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) technologies. The MOU provides L3Harris with a strong, local partner to support tactical communications network development in India, extending an existing global install footprint of more than 1 million fielded radios across U.S. Department of Defense and allied inventories.

 

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

