Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit declines 3.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 164.06% to Rs 24.98 croreNet profit of Goyal Aluminiums declined 3.33% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 164.06% to Rs 24.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.97% to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 68.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
