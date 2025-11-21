Goyal Associates standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.09% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Goyal Associates declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 34.09% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.290.44 -34 OPM %24.1436.36 -PBDT0.070.14 -50 PBT0.050.11 -55 NP0.050.11 -55
