Friday, November 21, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goyal Associates standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Goyal Associates standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 34.09% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Goyal Associates declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 34.09% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.290.44 -34 OPM %24.1436.36 -PBDT0.070.14 -50 PBT0.050.11 -55 NP0.050.11 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Victoria Enterprises standalone net profit declines 21.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Victoria Enterprises standalone net profit declines 21.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jaiprakash Associates reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jaiprakash Associates reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shah Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.73 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shah Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.73 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bharat Global Developers standalone net profit declines 98.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Bharat Global Developers standalone net profit declines 98.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleGPS SpoofingBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon