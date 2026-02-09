Monday, February 09, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 157.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 3.17% to Rs 167.47 crore

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 157.39% to Rs 19.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.17% to Rs 167.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 172.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales167.47172.95 -3 OPM %12.178.73 -PBDT30.1516.77 80 PBT21.978.57 156 NP19.337.51 157

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

