Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 157.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.17% to Rs 167.47 crore

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 157.39% to Rs 19.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.17% to Rs 167.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 172.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.167.47172.9512.178.7330.1516.7721.978.5719.337.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News