Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 157.39% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 3.17% to Rs 167.47 croreNet profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 157.39% to Rs 19.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.17% to Rs 167.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 172.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales167.47172.95 -3 OPM %12.178.73 -PBDT30.1516.77 80 PBT21.978.57 156 NP19.337.51 157
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST