Additionally, the company had contracted to sell one MR product tanker on April 01, 2024, which is due for delivery in Q1FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Great Eastern Shipping Company has contracted to sell its 2004 built Medium Range Product Tanker, Jag Pranam of about 48,700 dwt on 15 May 2024 to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer by H1 FY25.