Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR crashes to record closing low beyond Rs 92 per dollar mark amid soaring oil prices

INR crashes to record closing low beyond Rs 92 per dollar mark amid soaring oil prices

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Indian rupee slumped 67 paise to close at an all-time low of 92.16 against US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by surging crude oil prices in the wake of the Iran crisis. The dollar index crossed 99 levels on the risk-off situation prevailing all around the globe amid the US-Iran crisis, further pressurizing the rupee. Moreover, massive selling in domestic equity markets and withdrawal of foreign funds further dragged the Indian currency down. The domestic currency slumped to a low of 92.35 before recovering some deep losses and ending the day off days low. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty both fell nearly 2 percent in early trade before recouping some losses as Russia announced its preparedness to increase oil deliveries to China and India, if needed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO subscribed 27%

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO subscribed 27%

Sugar stocks rally as oil surge lifts ethanol outlook

Sugar stocks rally as oil surge lifts ethanol outlook

Sensex settles 1,123 pts lower, Nifty ends below 24,500; VIX zooms 23.41%

Sensex settles 1,123 pts lower, Nifty ends below 24,500; VIX zooms 23.41%

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars allots 6.69 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars allots 6.69 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIs Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OutM4 iPad Air