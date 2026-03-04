Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 3.99%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.55%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 3.99%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.55%

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended down 3.99% at 11779.75 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Steel Ltd shed 6.77%, Steel Authority of India Ltd dropped 6.02% and Jindal Steel Ltd slipped 5.61%. The Nifty Metal index is up 41.00% over last one year compared to the 10.86% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 3.24% and Nifty Realty index has slid 3.11% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.55% to close at 24480.5 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.40% to close at 79116.19 today.

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

