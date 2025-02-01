Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Green Energy stocks rally as FM announces plans for clean tech manufacturing

Green Energy stocks rally as FM announces plans for clean tech manufacturing

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Green energy shares surged after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a clean power technology ecosystem.

Suzlon Energy (up 3.18%), Waaree Energies (up 3.11%), NTPC Green Energy (up 2.18%), Adani Green Energy (3.05%) Inox Wind (up 4.54%) advanced following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of a new manufacturing mission under the Make in India initiative, focusing on solar, electrolyzers, and batteries.

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth consecutive union budget today in the Lok Sabha.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Agri stocks surge after launch of Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojna to Benefit 1.7 crore farmers

Agri stocks surge after launch of Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojna to Benefit 1.7 crore farmers

Mahindra & Mahindra records 15% rise in tractors sales in Jan

Mahindra & Mahindra records 15% rise in tractors sales in Jan

Indices pare gains; FM to reveal new Income Tax bill next week

Indices pare gains; FM to reveal new Income Tax bill next week

Infrastructure stocks rally following FM's PPP project announcement

Infrastructure stocks rally following FM's PPP project announcement

Income tax exemption limit increased to 12%, rationalization of TCS and TDS; announced by FM

Income tax exemption limit increased to 12%, rationalization of TCS and TDS; announced by FM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEBudget Bahi-Khata TraditionBudget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS Deduction in Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon