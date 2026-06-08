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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRM Overseas Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GRM Overseas Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd, Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Vivid Mercantile Ltd and TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 June 2026.

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd, Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Vivid Mercantile Ltd and TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 June 2026.

GRM Overseas Ltd lost 14.43% to Rs 130.2 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 82319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91244 shares in the past one month.

 

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd crashed 11.49% to Rs 1543.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6706 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5000 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd tumbled 11.44% to Rs 146.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 568 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 446 shares in the past one month.

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Vivid Mercantile Ltd dropped 10.24% to Rs 6.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd slipped 10.00% to Rs 10.98. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2049 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1457 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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