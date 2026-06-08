Southwest Monsoon has advanced further, says IMD

India Meteorological Department or IMD has stated in a latest update that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of westcentral & eastcentral Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Telangana, today the 8th June, 2026. Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu & southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of westcentral & northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal & Sikkim, remaining parts of Northeastern states during next 2-3 days.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News