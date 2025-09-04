Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST rate rationalisation exercise is a landmark reform, says FICCI President

GST rate rationalisation exercise is a landmark reform, says FICCI President

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

FICCI hails the landmark decisions taken at the 56th GST Council Meeting, marking a transformative step in Indias economic journey and ushering in next-generation GST reforms. The Government, under the visionary leadership of Honble Prime Minister, with the tireless efforts of Union Finance Minister, State Finance Ministers, and officials of the GST Council and CBIC, has once again delivered reforms that strengthen the foundation of a Viksit Bharat, the industry body said.

The rationalisation of GST rates into a simplified two-tier structure (18% and 5%), with a special de-merit rate for select goods, is a consumer focussed and growth-oriented reform that will bring transparency, predictability, and stability to Indias tax system. It will directly benefit households, labour-intensive industries, MSMEs, and critical sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and automobilesreducing costs for consumers, providing relief to businesses, and boosting consumption-driven growth, it noted.

 

Commenting on the GST rate rationalisation, Mr Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President, FICCI said, The GST rate rationalisation exercise carried out by the government and approved by the GST Council is a landmark reform and FICCI compliments the GST Council for the same. The simplification of the tax structure will offer multiple benefits. It will reduce classification disputes, improve compliance and address anomalies on account of inverted duty structure. While there are revenue implications of the announced measures as outlined by the government, the important point to note is the improvement in economic sentiments the reduction in rates will lead to and which in turn will boost consumption demand. This is a major positive for the economy both in terms of lifting growth and containing inflation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 24,800 level; financial services shares advance

Nifty trades above 24,800 level; financial services shares advance

India and Germany see immense potential to scale up mutually beneficial co-operation in multiple areas

India and Germany see immense potential to scale up mutually beneficial co-operation in multiple areas

CFF Fluid Control gains on bagging Rs 24-cr order for Indian Navy's P75 project

CFF Fluid Control gains on bagging Rs 24-cr order for Indian Navy's P75 project

SpiceJet signs interline agreement with Gulf Air

SpiceJet signs interline agreement with Gulf Air

ITI secures IT infrastructure projects worth Rs 110 cr

ITI secures IT infrastructure projects worth Rs 110 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0Motilal Oswal Stock PickGST RatesSchool Holiday TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon