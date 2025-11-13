Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit rises 3.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.36% to Rs 44.49 croreNet profit of Gujarat Craft Industries rose 3.92% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 44.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales44.4947.51 -6 OPM %7.716.38 -PBDT2.071.71 21 PBT0.670.60 12 NP0.530.51 4
