Uno Minda Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Uno Minda Ltd is quoting at Rs 1214, down 2.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.19% in last one year as compared to a 11.35% rally in NIFTY and a 24.49% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Uno Minda Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1214, down 2.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25705.2. The Sensex is at 83596.42, up 0.02%.Uno Minda Ltd has eased around 2.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Uno Minda Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28087.65, down 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1217.3, down 2.9% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 76.09 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

