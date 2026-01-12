Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is quoting at Rs 350.3, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.95% in last one year as compared to a 11.35% rally in NIFTY and a 24.49% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 350.3, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25705.2. The Sensex is at 83596.42, up 0.02%.Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has gained around 0.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28087.65, down 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.71 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

