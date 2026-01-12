Monday, January 12, 2026 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is quoting at Rs 350.3, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.95% in last one year as compared to a 11.35% rally in NIFTY and a 24.49% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 350.3, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25705.2. The Sensex is at 83596.42, up 0.02%.Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has gained around 0.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28087.65, down 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.36 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 350.8, down 1.14% on the day. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd tumbled 22.95% in last one year as compared to a 11.35% rally in NIFTY and a 24.49% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 19.71 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Sensex, Nifty inch up on positive global cues; European mrkt decline

Nifty tad above 25,700 level; metal shares advance

JD Cables bags Rs 20-cr power cable order from EPC contractors

Ashiana Housing down as Q3 sales value slips 12% YoY; area sold down over 18% YoY

Krystal Integrated bags Rs 275-cr waste management contracts from Vasai Virar civic body

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

