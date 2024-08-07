Gujarat Gas standalone net profit rises 53.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.69% to Rs 4450.30 croreNet profit of Gujarat Gas rose 53.32% to Rs 329.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 215.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 4450.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3781.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4450.303781.51 18 OPM %12.0410.26 -PBDT566.39404.47 40 PBT443.30289.36 53 NP329.78215.09 53
