Gujarat Gas standalone net profit rises 53.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.69% to Rs 4450.30 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Gujarat Gas rose 53.32% to Rs 329.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 215.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 4450.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3781.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4450.303781.5112.0410.26566.39404.47443.30289.36329.78215.09