Gujarat Natural Resources jumps 47% in nine days

Gujarat Natural Resources jumps 47% in nine days

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Gujarat Natural Resources was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 29.84, extending gains for the ninth consecutive trading session.

Shares of Gujarat Natural Resources surged 47.14% in nine trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 20.28 on 19 March 2025.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 29.84 today. The counter has soared 200.5% from its 52-week low of Rs 9.93 hit on 12 June 2024.

On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 11.22 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 33.33% as against the Sensex's 4.67% increase.

 

The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 56.15% as against a 3.44% decrease in Sensex.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 130.96% as against Sensex's 3.55% surge.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 81.149. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 20.90, 19.86, and 17.13, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Gujarat Natural Resources (GNRL) is in the business of oil & gas exploration and trading of goods.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.59 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to a net profit of Rs 0.69 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 31.93% YoY to Rs 4.37 crore in Q3 FY25.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

