Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 May 2024.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 May 2024.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd lost 8.18% to Rs 221.65 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd tumbled 6.95% to Rs 752.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39485 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15570 shares in the past one month.

Global Health Ltd crashed 6.80% to Rs 1243.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36462 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21061 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd pared 5.30% to Rs 108.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59172 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd plummeted 5.22% to Rs 302.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News