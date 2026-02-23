Monday, February 23, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hari Govind International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Hari Govind International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Hari Govind International reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, RailTel Corp, Cipla, Highway Infrastructure

Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, RailTel Corp, Cipla, Highway Infrastructure

GIFT Nifty hints at deep red opening for equities; Trump raises global average tariff to 15%

GIFT Nifty hints at deep red opening for equities; Trump raises global average tariff to 15%

Axiscades Technologies arm bags contracts from Hindustan Aeronautics

Axiscades Technologies arm bags contracts from Hindustan Aeronautics

Asian stocks, Asian shares

Asian shares hesitant, dollar slips amid ongoing tariff confusion

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global secures Rs 38-cr orders for civil and PEB works

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global secures Rs 38-cr orders for civil and PEB works

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayIMD Weather ForecastShree Ram Twistex IPOGold and Silver Rate todayClean Max Enviro IPOIndian IT Sector Shareholding patternAngel One Stock Picks TodayWhat is Pax Silica