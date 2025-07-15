Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Tata Tech, HCL Tech, Railtel Corp, Tejas Networks, AstraZenca Pharma

Stock Alert: Tata Tech, HCL Tech, Railtel Corp, Tejas Networks, AstraZenca Pharma

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Glenmark Pharma, Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank are banned from F&O trading on 15 July 2025.

Upcoming Results:

GM Breweries, HDB Financial Services, HDFC Life Insurance, Himadri Special Chemicals, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Prudential Insurance, Just Dial will declare their results alter today.

Stocks to Watch:

HCL Technologies consolidated net profit declined 10.77% to Rs 3,843 crore on 0.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 30,349 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Also Read

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asian markets rise; HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard Q1 results eyed

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares rise, dollar firms ahead of US earnings; JGB yields surge

Nvidia

Trump admin to allow resumption of H20 AI chip sales to China: Nvidia

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Q1 results today: HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard among 23 companies on July 15

cables, internet

JM Financial bets big on cables & wires; KEI Ind, Polycab among top picks

Railtel Corporation of India has received the work order worth Rs 2.64 crore from East Central Railway for provision of Kavach (indigenous train collision avoidance system) on low density railway track in 607 km of East Central Railway.

 

Tejas Networks reported consolidated net loss of Rs 193.87 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 77.48 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 87.08% YoY to Rs 201.98 crore in Q1 June 2025.

AstraZeneca Pharma India has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India to import for sale and distribution of Durvalumab Solution for Infusion 120 mg/2.4 ml and 500 mg/10 m.

Tata Technologies reported 9.84% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 170.28 crore on 3.22% drop in net sales to Rs 1244.29 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Brigade Enterprises board has considered and approved the issuance on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis in one or more tranches for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 1,500 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Inox Wind board to mull fund raising plan on 17 July

Inox Wind board to mull fund raising plan on 17 July

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 109.68% in the June 2025 quarter

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 109.68% in the June 2025 quarter

GSB Finance standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2025 quarter

GSB Finance standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.09% in the June 2025 quarter

NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.53% in the June 2025 quarter

NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon