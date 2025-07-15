Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 08:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind board to mull fund raising plan on 17 July

Inox Wind board to mull fund raising plan on 17 July

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Inox Wind said that board is scheduled to meet on 17 July 2024 to consider a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of equity shares or other securities.

The announcement was made on Monday, 14 July 2025, after market hours.

Inox Wind is a wind energy solutions provider in India, catering to IPPs, utilities, PSUs, and corporate investors. It is part of the INOXGFL Group, with a focus on chemicals and renewable energy. IWL is fully integrated in the wind energy market, with four manufacturing plants and a capacity of over 2 GW per annum.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 301.53% to Rs 186.87 crore on 141.57% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1274.82 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

The counter rose 0.14% to settle at Rs 176.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 109.68% in the June 2025 quarter

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 109.68% in the June 2025 quarter

GSB Finance standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2025 quarter

GSB Finance standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.09% in the June 2025 quarter

NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.53% in the June 2025 quarter

NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sonam standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sonam standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon