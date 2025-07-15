Inox Wind board to mull fund raising plan on 17 July

Inox Wind said that board is scheduled to meet on 17 July 2024 to consider a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of equity shares or other securities.The announcement was made on Monday, 14 July 2025, after market hours.
Inox Wind is a wind energy solutions provider in India, catering to IPPs, utilities, PSUs, and corporate investors. It is part of the INOXGFL Group, with a focus on chemicals and renewable energy. IWL is fully integrated in the wind energy market, with four manufacturing plants and a capacity of over 2 GW per annum.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 301.53% to Rs 186.87 crore on 141.57% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1274.82 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The counter rose 0.14% to settle at Rs 176.35 on the BSE.
