Jindal Saw Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Refex Industries Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd and Sequent Scientific Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 January 2026.

Jindal Saw Ltd spiked 14.89% to Rs 177.9 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 46.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

JSW Infrastructure Ltd soared 7.14% to Rs 276.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79326 shares in the past one month.

Refex Industries Ltd surged 6.10% to Rs 253.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95939 shares in the past one month.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd added 5.47% to Rs 592.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd spurt 4.67% to Rs 202.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50144 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32417 shares in the past one month.

