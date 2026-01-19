Monday, January 19, 2026 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AMD Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

AMD Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Creative Eye Ltd, BLB Ltd, Weizmann Ltd and Baazar Style Retail Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 January 2026.

AMD Industries Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 52.35 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2594 shares in the past one month.

Creative Eye Ltd spiked 12.38% to Rs 7.99. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 278 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2402 shares in the past one month.

 

BLB Ltd soared 12.35% to Rs 14.83. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8040 shares in the past one month.

Weizmann Ltd advanced 10.74% to Rs 100. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 262 shares in the past one month.

Baazar Style Retail Ltd jumped 10.55% to Rs 320.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97276 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

