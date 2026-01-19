SML Mahindra hits the floor as Q3 PAT slides 17% QoQ to Rs 18 cr
SML Mahindra hit a lower circuit of 5% at Rs 4,185.75 after the company's standalone net profit tanked 16.67% to Rs 17.54 crore on a 2.85% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 539.27 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys standalone net profit surged 3,209.43%, while revenue from operations increased 62.53% in Q3 FY26.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 23.52 crore in Q3 FY26, up 3,036% year-on-year (YoY).
Total expenses rose 55.5% to Rs 517.31 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 496.57 crore (up 45.59% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 59.17 crore (up 17.38% YoY).
SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 12:50 PM IST