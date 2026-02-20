Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 183-cr order from Tata Steel

Hazoor Multi Projects informed that it has secured a domestic building & construction contract from Tata Steel valued at Rs 182.95 crore.

The order, awarded by a domestic entity, is to be executed within a period of 24 months. The detailed terms and conditions are as per the agreement between the parties.

The company clarified that the contract does not involve any promoter or promoter group interest and does not fall under related party transactions.

Hazoor Multi Projects is engaged in infrastructure and real estate businesses.

On the financial front, the company reported a 137.5% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.46 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations declined 15.7% to Rs 139.04 crore.

Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects declined 1.66% to Rs 33.85 on the BSE, while Tata Steel shares advanced 1.41% to Rs 208.30 on the BSE.

