Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Star Cement's new grinding unit in Assam commences operations

Star Cement's new grinding unit in Assam commences operations

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Star Cement said that its subsidiary Star Cement North East has successfully commenced commercial production at its new grinding unit, which is situated in Cachar, Assam.

The aforementioned grinding unit has a capacity of 2.0 MTPA.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 20 February 2026.

Star Cement is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of cement clinker & cement. It sells its products across northeastern and eastern states in India.

The cement makers standalone net profit declined 49.84% to Rs 36.85 crore on a 23.43% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 658.26 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

The scrip rose 0.14% to currently trade at Rs 214.05 on the BSE.

More From This Section

ASM Tech inks pact to acquire 20% stake in Myelin Foundry

Hazoor Multi Projects receives work order from Tata Steel

RPP Infra spurts on baggng Rs 206-cr contract from Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu

Artson hits the roof after securing Rs 13-cr order from Reliance Industries

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

