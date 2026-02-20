Friday, February 20, 2026 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ASM Tech inks pact to acquire 20% stake in Myelin Foundry

ASM Tech inks pact to acquire 20% stake in Myelin Foundry

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

ASM Technologies announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 20% stake in Myelin Foundry, with the aim to deploy patented, high-performance AI solutions across advanced engineering design-led manufacturing portfolio.

The partnership will integrate Myelins edge-first" AI stackspecializing in predictive intelligence and multimodal analyticsdirectly into ASMs engineering design led manufacturing portfolio. The collaboration is expected to address evolving requirements across semiconductor, electronics, solar and engineering sectors, where real-time operational intelligence and equipment reliability are increasingly critical.

As part of this initiative, the rollout will concentrate on several key areas. It will begin with predictive maintenance, shifting from reactive repairs to data-driven forecasting to minimize unplanned downtime. In additional, the partnership leverages multi modal analytics, integrating data from sensors, vision, and acoustics for a 360-degree view of machine health.

 

Further, it will advance AI-augmented operations by equipping human operators with real-time, intelligent assistance to improve safety and precision. Finally a strong emphasis will be placed on sustainability & efficiency optimizing energy consumption and resource utilization through autonomous system adjustments.

Rabindra Srikantan, managing director, ASM Technologies Ltd, said, ASM has been progressively integrating AI across our engineering design-led manufacturing and automation solutions. This strategic investment in Myelin Foundry strengthens our technology foundation by adding advanced edge-based AI capabilities. The collaboration will enable us to deliver intelligent capital equipment for semiconductor, electronics, solar and engineering ecosystems as they move towards smarter manufacturing environments that enhance yield, through put, equipment reliability with predictive real time intelligence.

Gopichand Katragadda, founder and CEO, Myelin Foundry, said, Industrial AI must operate reliably in real production settings where decisions are made in real time. The investment from ASM Technologies allows us to scale our multimodal AI platforms across global manufacturing ecosystems and demonstrate the impact of edge intelligence at the machine level. Together, we aim to accelerate the shift towards autonomous, efficient and data-driven manufacturing.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, February 20, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex gains 317 pts; Nifty tops 25,500 despite US-Iran tensions; SMIDs mixed

Oil price rise

What does Trump's warning to Iran, Strait of Hormuz risks mean for oil?

India AI Impact Summit 2026, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biotech sovereignty in AI is key to India's health security: Biocon's Shaw

Tata Investment Corporation share price

Tata stock to buy: Analysts see more steam left after 18% rally in 5 days

stomach ache, infection

The seasonal surge: Why changing weather triggers stomach infections

ASM Technologies has been providing consulting and product development services in the areas of engineering services and product R&D. The company operates offshore development and support centres in India and overseas, catering to a diverse global clientele.

The counter rose 0.16% to end at Rs 2,642.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hazoor Multi Projects receives work order from Tata Steel

Hazoor Multi Projects receives work order from Tata Steel

RPP Infra spurts on baggng Rs 206-cr contract from Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu

RPP Infra spurts on baggng Rs 206-cr contract from Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu

Artson hits the roof after securing Rs 13-cr order from Reliance Industries

Artson hits the roof after securing Rs 13-cr order from Reliance Industries

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Intellect launches Academic TeamSpace powered by Purple Fabric

Intellect launches Academic TeamSpace powered by Purple Fabric

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance