Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 1780.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 1780.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Sales rise 74.07% to Rs 39.01 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra rose 1780.00% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 74.07% to Rs 39.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales39.0122.41 74 OPM %5.084.51 -PBDT1.840.73 152 PBT1.260.07 1700 NP0.940.05 1780

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

