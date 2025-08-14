R Systems International standalone net profit rises 65.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.66% to Rs 259.12 croreNet profit of R Systems International rose 65.35% to Rs 67.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.66% to Rs 259.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 225.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales259.12225.99 15 OPM %18.0019.66 -PBDT92.7064.07 45 PBT87.3358.16 50 NP67.8641.04 65
